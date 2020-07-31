Lasith Malinga has been a consistent force for the Mumbai Indians since making his debut for them in 2009 in the Indian Premier League. The veteran pacer has featured in nine seasons so far. The four-time IPL winner has the most wickets in the competition (170). Malinga will be hoping to do well in IPL 2020, starting September. Here are his best bowling spells.

Malinga 5/13 Malinga floors Daredevils with 5/13 in IPL 2011

In the fourth edition of the IPL, Malinga was unstoppable and picked up 28 scalps to win the Purple Cap. His only fifer in the IPL came against Delhi Daredevils that season. Batting first, DD (95/10) were foxed by Malinga's offerings. His 5/13 in 3.3 overs stunned the hosts as David Warner's wicket was key. In reply, MI won the game by eight wickets.

Malinga 4/31 Malinga's 4/31 sees RCB bite the dust in IPL 2019

Malinga was instrumental against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 12th edition of the IPL. His 4/31 saw MI restricted RCB to 171 for 7. Malinga pegged RCB by removing Moeen Ali and Marcus Stonis (0) in the 18th over, besides taking two wickets in the final over. The match was evenly poised in the chase before Hardik Pandya sealed a brilliant win for MI.

Malinga 4/23 Malinga shows great accuracy to claim 4/23 against SRH

Malinga showed his tremendous accuracy at the death to thwart Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2015 edition. The eventual champions managed 157/8 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH got off to a decent start, before Malinga dismissed Warner. The veteran pacer came back at the death and claimed three more wickets in the 18th over. He finished with figures of 4/23.

Malinga 4/16 IPL 2012: Malinga does the job for MI against Chargers