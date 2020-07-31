David Willey's five-for and a 54-ball 67* by Sam Billings powered England to a comfortable victory in the first ODI against Ireland. The Eoin Morgan-led side was all over the visitors as the contest turned out to be one-sided eventually. Ireland, who looked impressive despite a defeat, will aim to level the three-match series 1-1 in the second ODI. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the second ODI on August 1. The fixture will start at 6:30 PM IST. As seen in the series opener, the batsmen will be able to play on the up here. The seamers could produce movement in overcast conditions. However, the spinners will also be assisted with turn. One can watch the match live on Sony Network.

England Morgan could go with an unchanged side in second ODI

Opener Jonny Bairstow yet again failed to deliver for England at the top in the opening ODI. Even though the Irish bowlers unsettled the England top order, the likes of Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings steadied their ship. The hosts ruled the roost in the bowling department as well. Hence, skipper Morgan may not tinker with a winning combination for the second ODI.

Ireland Ireland could make some changes in the bowling segment

In the first ODI, none other than debutant Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine was able to score runs against England. Moreover, the duo also starred in the wickets tally, having taken a solitary scalp each. In the bowling segment, the injured Barry McCarthy could be replaced by either Boyd Rankin or Joshua Little. Experienced batsman William Porterfield may also return to the side.

Records Records that can be broken in the second ODI

Eoin Morgan presently has the joint-most number of ODI centuries (12) for England with Marcus Trescothick. He needs one more to eclipse this long-standing record. Spinner Adil Rashid, who is England's leading wicket-taker among spinners (ODIs), requires three scalps to touch the 150-mark. Besides, William Porterfield (4,091) could become Ireland's leading run-scorer in ODIs. He is 32 runs behind top-ranked Paul Stirling (4,123).

Data Dream11: Billings, Campher get the leadership roles