Delhi Capitals are planning to host a camp for its Indian players from August 15 in the national capital. However, a final call on the same will be taken in the much-awaited IPL Governing Council meeting on Sunday. A Delhi Capitals official asserted the training camp will help the cricketers get back into the groove. Here is more.

"As of now, we are looking at a camp from August 15, but that is subject to change as per the outcome of the GC. Once the owners are given the directives by the BCCI, we will hit the ground running," the official told IANS.

The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 2 to finalize the schedule and other key arrangements for the tournament. Notably, the board members are expected to discuss the quarantine measures along with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), bio-bubble training facilities, stay and travel of the players. Issues related to broadcasting, shifting, and scheduling of the tournament are likely to be discussed as well.

He added the plans will depend upon the outcome of Governing Council meeting. "The GC will clear a lot of doubts with regards to logistics when it comes to UAE. We can also think of having a camp sooner in the city, or just assemble here and head to UAE at the earliest. The foreign players will be directly coming to UAE," he added.

Although the franchises have to reach UAE a month earlier, Delhi Capitals are keen on conducting a training camp before leaving. "We also need clarity with regards to how the bubble will work, and how BCCI integrates with the blueprint created by us. But yes, we are looking at a short camp in the city before flying to UAE," the official stated.

As per reports, Indian players are unlikely to have a training camp ahead of IPL. The decision has been taken to prevent the players from contracting the deadly COVID-19. Earlier, the BCCI Apex Council had zeroed in on the Motera Stadium as the venue for camp. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if DC get the approval from Governing Council to host the camp.

