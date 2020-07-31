The 2020 summer transfer window is open and one is expecting several top deals to go through as the days progress. So far, we have already had the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund signing key players. Premier League heavyweights are bracing themselves to land some top talents. Here we pick the best deals expected to go through.

Nathan Ake Bournemouth accept £41m Manchester City bid for Nathan Ake

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have had a £41m offer for defender Nathan Ake accepted by Bournemouth. Talks between the two clubs over the Netherlands centre-back had begun before the end of the Premier League season. However, Bournemouth's relegation to the Championship all but confirmed the 25-year-old would depart this summer. Personal terms and the length of Ake's contract will be finalized next.

Ferran Torres Man City close in on Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester City are keen to do business early on and Valencia winger Ferran Torres could arrive at the Etihad soon. Torres is seen as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who had earlier joined Bayern Munich. According to The Guardian, City have agreed a £24.5m deal plus add-ons after successful talks with the Spanish club. The 20-year-old had an impressive season for Valencia.

Kai Havertz Chelsea aiming to land Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz

After sealing deals for winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Timo Werner, Chelsea are keen to add more firepower and have identified Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. The attacking mid-fielder has had two successive seasons in the Bundesliga. According to Goal, Chelsea are aiming to agree a fee with Leverkusen after it was learnt that Havertz wants an exit. Leverkusen haven't received any official offer yet.

Jadon Sancho Manchester United seem confident to land Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident a deal can be done with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are the favorites to land the youngster and have been rumored with a move all summer. Dortmund are holding out for €120m, however, United aren't willing to pay that much. United haven't made a bid but have officially contacted Dortmund.

Thiago Alcantara Liverpool could get Bayern mid-fielder Thiago Alcantara