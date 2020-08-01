Over the past 12 years, quite a few Caribbean stars have bolstered the entertainment quotient of the Indian Premier League. Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders is the recent exponent, who brings firepower. However, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo still remain the greatest entertainers in India's cash-rich league. In this article, we compare the numbers of the two West Indian all-rounders.

Kieron Pollard A look at Pollard's IPL career

Kieron Pollard is one of the few players to have represented only one franchise (Mumbai Indians) in the Indian Premier League. Having made his IPL debut in 2010, the 33-year-old has scored 2,755 runs from 148 matches at 28.69. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. In the bowing segment, he owns 56 wickets with the best bowling performance of 44/4.

Dwayne Bravo Dwayne Bravo in Indian Premier League

Dwayne Bravo has been a part of three franchises (Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, and Chennai Super Kings) in the IPL. In his 13-year-old IPL career, Bravo has amassed 1,483 runs at an average of 23.17. However, he has been more useful in the bowling segment. Bravo stands among the top-five wicket-takers and is presently three wickets shy of touching the 150-wicket mark.

Information Pollard and Bravo recorded their career-best scores against KXIP

Pollard has a career-best score of 83 (31) in the IPL. He single-handedly powered MI's run-chase against KXIP in 2019. Incidentally, Bravo also registered his highest IPL score against KXIP only, in 2009. His unbeaten 70 (59) produced a one-sided victory for MI.

Trophies Pollard has won all four trophies with Mumbai Indians

Pollard has featured in all four editions wherein Mumbai Indians have won the title (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019). Notably, he scored 1,503 runs and picked up 13 wickets in those editions. Besides, Bravo has clinched two titles as a player with Chennai Super Kings (2011 and 2018). During these seasons, the 36-year-old accounted for 20 wickets.

Best season Pollard's all-round credentials helped MI clinch a maiden title

Pollard had his best season in 2013 when he rose to occasion with both bat and ball. He was the chief architect as Mumbai Indians won a maiden IPL title, having scored 420 runs and scalped 10 wickets. Meanwhile, Bravo led CSK's campaign in 2012 in grand fashion. He aggregated 371 runs and snapped 15 wickets during that season.

Records Records that can be broken in the impending season