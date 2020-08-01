-
Paris Saint-Germain claimed the domestic treble this season after winning the French League Cup.
PSG overcame Lyon 6-5 in penalties to the trophy.
Notably, this was their second trophy in a week's span. They had earlier beaten Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup.
They were also awarded the Ligue 1 title in May.
Here we look at the key numbers.
Trophies
French giants PSG look for a quadruple
PSG can end the 2019-20 season with a quadruple if they manage to win a maiden Champions League honor.
They play Atalanta in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, August 12.
PSG are one of the favorites to win the UCL and have scored 20 goals so far (second-highest).
Out of eight games, PSG have won six, besides drawing and losing one game each.
Trophies
PSG dominate the 2019-20 season with a host of trophies
PSG have now won nine French League Cups.
They had earlier won five straight French league Cups between 2014-2018.
The French Cup victory was their 13th honor.
They had earlier won four successive French Cup trophies between 2015-2018.
They pocketed their ninth league title and a third in succession.
PSG had started the season by winning the Trophée des Champions (7th successive).
Stats
PSG win 4 domestic trophies in a single campaign
PSG have won all four domestic trophies in a single campaign for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
They achieved the feat in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2019-20.
PSG are the last team to win the French League Cup as the competition has been suspended indefinitely from the 2020-21 campaign onwards.
Information
Tuchel collects sixth trophy as PSG boss
Thomas Tuchel collected his sixth trophy as the side's manager. Out of 101 matches under him, PSG have won 78 with a win percentage of 77.23. He has only lost 12 matches so far as PSG boss in all competitions.