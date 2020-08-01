Paris Saint-Germain claimed the domestic treble this season after winning the French League Cup. PSG overcame Lyon 6-5 in penalties to the trophy. Notably, this was their second trophy in a week's span. They had earlier beaten Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup. They were also awarded the Ligue 1 title in May. Here we look at the key numbers.

Trophies French giants PSG look for a quadruple

PSG can end the 2019-20 season with a quadruple if they manage to win a maiden Champions League honor. They play Atalanta in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, August 12. PSG are one of the favorites to win the UCL and have scored 20 goals so far (second-highest). Out of eight games, PSG have won six, besides drawing and losing one game each.

Trophies PSG dominate the 2019-20 season with a host of trophies

PSG have now won nine French League Cups. They had earlier won five straight French league Cups between 2014-2018. The French Cup victory was their 13th honor. They had earlier won four successive French Cup trophies between 2015-2018. They pocketed their ninth league title and a third in succession. PSG had started the season by winning the Trophée des Champions (7th successive).

Stats PSG win 4 domestic trophies in a single campaign

PSG have won all four domestic trophies in a single campaign for the fourth time in the last six seasons. They achieved the feat in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2019-20. PSG are the last team to win the French League Cup as the competition has been suspended indefinitely from the 2020-21 campaign onwards.

Information Tuchel collects sixth trophy as PSG boss