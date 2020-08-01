Kieron Pollard will captain the Trinbago Knight Riders in the forthcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Pollard takes over the reins from Dwayne Bravo, who helped the side to win back-to-back CPL titles in 2017 and 2018. Pollard had led TKR in 2019 and helped the side reach the playoffs after Bravo missed the competition. Here are further details.

Bravo Bravo has been keen to step down as captain

TKR CEO Venky Mysore highlighted that Bravo has always been keen on handing the captaincy to someone else as he wants to focus on the game. He also stated that Bravo is extremely happy to play under Pollard. "We are happy that Kieron who is the West Indies captain is our leader at TKR," Venky told T&T Guardian.

Comments They [Bravo and Pollard] are great friends, says Venky Mysore

Venky added that both Pollard and Bravo are great friends and this decision is the best for all parties. "They are great friends and they will both come together to give us the best chance at the CPL this year. Bravo said he has played under Pollard before and this will be the best thing at this time for all parties," he said.

Captaincy TKR delighted to have Pollard as captain

Venky said that West Indian limited-overs captain Pollard was kind enough to accept the position and the franchise is delighted. "Pollard was kind enough to accept the position to lead the team at the tournament. He said if we wanted him to do it he will and we said that we will be delighted to have him as captain again," he said.

Duo Bravo and Pollard are very comfortable working together: Team manager

Bravo will continue to remain a part of the team's leadership group and will be the official vice-captain of the team on the field. TKR team manager Colin Borde said that the duo will be comfortable working together. "Both Bravo and Pollard have captained each other at the local and international level and so are very comfortable working together," he said.

Information TKR to open CPL 2020 campaign against Guyana Amazon Warriors