Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will want to make things count in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020 season is likely to start in September in the UAE after getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old, who is the leading run-scorer in the competition, will be aiming for several records. We present the same.

Sixes Kohli 10 maximums away from registering the mark of 200

Kohli has 190 career IPL sixes and is sixth on the list. The right-handed batsman needs 10 more maximums to reach the mark of 200. Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (212) and MS Dhoni (209) are the three batsmen to have hit 200-plus sixes. Alongside Kohli, the likes of Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma (194 each) are also aiming to script this milestone.

Information Kohli could be the first batsman to surpass 6,000 runs

The RCB batsman has amassed 5,412 runs in 177 matches so far at an average of 37.84. Kohli needs another 588 runs to reach the 6,000-run mark. He has scored 500-plus runs on five occasions in the IPL so far.

Milestones 50s, 100s: Kohli aiming to hit these milestones

Kohli has the joint-fourth highest number of fifties in the cash-rich T20 competition (36). Kohli alongside Raina (38) and Shikhar Dhawan (37) are aiming to get past the mark of 40 fifties. David Warner is the lone batsman with 40-plus fifties (44). Kohli has the second-highest number of centuries (5). He needs two more to get past Chris Gayle's tally (6).

Most fours Kohli aiming to get past 500 fours in IPL

Kohli has hit 480 career fours in the IPL (4th-highest). He needs 12 more to get past former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir (491). The RCB stalwart needs 20 in total to register 500 fours in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan is the only batsman with 500-plus fours (524). Alongside Kohli, Suresh Raina is also in the line to reach this landmark (493).

Do you know? Kohli could become the fourth skipper to achieve this record