The Wrestling Federation of India wants to conduct a camp this month for the men's and women's team grapplers in Sonepat and Lucknow respectively. If confirmed, the camp would probably be mandatory for all wrestlers with preparation for next year's Tokyo Olympics in mind.
Meanwhile, Dhanda urged the federation to understand the problems amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have already said that it should not happen. Coronavirus cases are rising day by day. Look at the record of Lucknow too. We do not have any tournaments recently so what is the point of risking lives. I would request that federation to understand our problems," she said.