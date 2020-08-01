Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is against the idea of holding a national camp with the cases of coronavirus increasing day by day. Speaking to Mail Today, Vinesh said that she has already informed the federation about her decision. Besides Vinesh, fellow wrestler Pooja Dhanda has also expressed her concerns regarding the proposed wrestling camp. Here are further details.

Information WFI keen to conduct a camp this month

The Wrestling Federation of India wants to conduct a camp this month for the men's and women's team grapplers in Sonepat and Lucknow respectively. If confirmed, the camp would probably be mandatory for all wrestlers with preparation for next year's Tokyo Olympics in mind.

Reasons Vinesh highlights the reasons behind her decision to skip camp

Vinesh added that the food she intakes in the camp comes from outside and she will not be able to leave the centre because of COVID-19. She also highlighted the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India as another reason behind her decision to skip the camp. "Coronavirus cases are also rising so that, too, is a concern for me," she added.

Quote I am not going to attend the camp, says Vinesh

Phogat said that she has already refused the camp. "I am not going to attend the camp (next week or whenever this month) and I have already informed the federation about it," she told Mail Today.

Dhanda Pooja Dhanda expresses her concerns