Arsenal won a record 14th FA Cup honor after defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in either half to hand Arsenal a victory after Christian Pulisic fired in the opener for Chelsea. The Blues were reduced to 10 men after Mateo Kovacic was sent off in the second half. Here are the records scripted in this match.

#ARSCHE How did the match pan out?

Chelsea got an early lead after Pulisic put them ahead in the fifth minute. The American combined with Mason Mount before a cute backheel from Olivier Giroud back to Pulisic allowed him to dink the ball over Arsenal goalie Martinez. Cesar Azpilicueta brought down Aubameyang and VAR awarded a penalty. Arsenal grew into the game from there on as Auba scored the second.

Auba records Brilliant Aubameyang scripts these records

According to Opta, since making his debut for Arsenal in February 2018, Aubameyang has scored the most goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (70). Auba overcame Mohamed Salah's tally during this phase (68). At 31 years and 44 days, Auba is the oldest player to score for Arsenal in an FA Cup final since 1932.

Feats Auba scripts these feats after a superb brace

Auba now has five career FA Cup goals. He had earlier scored a brace against Manchester City in the quarter-final. The Gabon international raced to 29 goals across competitions in the 2019-20 season. Auba is only the fifth player to score two-plus goals in a match at Wembley in club football more than once, after Ian Wright, Bryan Robson, Ian Rush and Eric Cantona.

Records Pulisic notches this FA Cup record, Auba's record-breaking spree continues

Chelsea's Pulisic (21 years, 318 days) is the youngest scorer in a FA Cup final since Cristiano Ronaldo (19 years, 106 days) in 2004. The former Borussia Dortmund player raced to 11 goals in all competitions for the Blues this season. Aubameyang has now scored two-plus goals on 17 occasions since joining Arsenal.

Information FA Cup: Arsenal maintain final run at Wembley