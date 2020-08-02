England overcame Ireland to win the second ODI by four wickets at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. With this win, England have pocketed the three-match series. Jonny Bairstow scored a 41-ball 82 to light up England's chase as they once again made life difficult for themselves. Earlier, Ireland made 212/9 in 50 overs. Here we present the records broken.

ENG vs IRE How did the match pan out?

Ireland were once again poor at the start and lost six wickets for 91 runs. Curtis Campher (68) and Simi Singh (25) added 60 runs for the seventh wicket. Campher was then joined by Andy McBrine (24) and the duo helped Ireland get past 200. In reply, England lost Jason Roy (0) at the start. Bairstow, Sam Billings and David Willey got them home.

Bairstow Bairstow scripts these records for England

Bairstow surpassed the 3,000-run mark in ODIs for England (3,007). He achieved the feat in 72 innings. Bairstow matched Joe Root as the fastest to the mark for England. The wicket-keeper batsman amassed his 12th career fifty for the Three Lions. He hit 14 fours and two sixes. Bairstow recorded the joint-fastest fifty for England in ODI cricket (21 balls).

Stats Campher scripts a record, unwanted feats for Morgan and Roy

After scoring 59* on debut, Ireland's Curtis Campher smashed a second successive fifty (68). He is the first and only man in ODI history to record half-centuries and 1 or more wickets in each of his first two matches. Eoin Morgan recorded his 13th career duck in ODIs for England. Meanwhile, Roy also registered his eighth career duck in ODIs.

Information Rashid becomes first England spinner to take 150 ODI scalps