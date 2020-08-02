Zlatan Ibrahimovic was once again amongst the records as he helped AC Milan settle for a sixth position in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile equaled Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A record. Immobile also won the European Golden Shoe for an excellent domestic season. Here we look at the records scripted by Zlatan and Immobile.

Record Zlatan becomes the oldest player to score 10 league goals

Since joining Milan in January, Zlatan ended the league campaign with 10 goals after his strike against Cagliari in a 3-0 win in gameweek 38. With this tally, the legend is now the oldest man ever to score 10 or more in the Italian top flight, breaking a mark set by Silvio Piola more than 60 years ago.

Immobile Immobile equals Higuain's Serie A record

Lazio many have lost against Napoli in the final gameweek, however, forward Immobile ended the campaign with another goal. The Italian netted his 36th goal of the Serie A campaign and equaled the record set by Gonzalo Higuain in 2015-16. Immobile pocketed his third Capocannoniere honor, besides winning a maiden European Golden Shoe after finishing as the top scorer across domestic leagues.

Do you know? Zlatan takes over from Silvio Piola

At 38 years and 302 days, Zlatan has taken the record from former legend Silvio Piola. The former Lazio, Torino and Juventus star was 38 years and 127 days old when he achieved the feat for Novara in the early 1950s.

