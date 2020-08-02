Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner will be aiming to help his side go the distance in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2020 season is likely to start in September in the UAE after getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner, who is a three-time Orange Cap winner, is in contention to script several records. Here's more.

IPL runs Warner in line to get past 5,000 IPL runs

Warner has notched 4,706 career IPL runs across 10 seasons at 43.17. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition after Virat Kohli (5,412), Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (4,898). Warner needs 294 runs more to register the mark of 5,000. Both Warner and Rohit could join the illustrious club.

Sixes Warner 19 maximums away from registering the mark of 200

Warner has registered 181 IPL sixes and needs 19 more to notch 200. The southpaw has hit 20-plus sixes in the last five editions he has participated in. Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (212) and MS Dhoni (209) are the three batsmen to have hit 200-plus sixes. Alongside Warner, the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Raina are also aiming to script this milestone.

50 fifties Warner aiming to script this special record

Warner has 44 career IPL fifties under his belt (highest). The Aussie international needs six more fifties to register the mark of 50. He will become the first batsman to script this special milestone. Given his record so far, Warner has hit six or more fifties on four occasions in the 10 seasons he has played in.

Information Warner in line to register 3,500 runs for SRH