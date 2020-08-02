Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid believes Indian cricket will suffer if the sport doesn't resume in the next two months. Dravid, who is also the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), said India's domestic cricket could face the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic this year. Notably, all the cricket activities have been suspended in the nation since March due to same. Here is more.

"If we aren't able to get back to a level of normalcy, we'll see the real impact on our domestic cricket and grassroots cricket. This year is probably more important for someone in his final year of Under-19s," Dravid told the Deccan Herald.

Team India hasn't played international cricket since February, when they lost 0-3 to New Zealand (ODIs). A number of bilateral series were canceled later on, including the ones against South Africa and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, the BCCI also planned to call-off a number of domestic tournaments as well. These tournaments include Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and CK Nayudu U-23 Trophy.

The Indian cricketers are all set to make a return to competitive cricket when the Indian Premier League gets underway in September this year. Following the completion of IPL, India are expected to tour Down Under for a four-match Test series.

Dravid asserted the pandemic could dent the plight of Indian cricket later this year. "A few international tournaments have been canceled, people can always find time for that, but once October comes around, that's when I think it'll start hitting more. The next domestic season, for a lot of our young domestic players juniors, Under-16s, Under-19s, and women cricketers start in October." Dravid added.

