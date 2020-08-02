England pacer Stuart Broad has said that he considered retiring from the game after last month's opening Test against West Indies. The 34-year-old wasn't included in the starting XI as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win. However, Broad went on to return for England and claimed 16 wickets in the next two Tests as the hosts won the series 2-1.

Thoughts Broad had thought about retiring after being snubbed

Broad was gutted after having been dropped and considered retirement. "I didn't sleep for two days. I was nowhere. A different decision could definitely have been made with my emotions of how I was feeling," the senior pacer told The Mail on Sunday. "Were there thoughts of retirement going round my head? 100%. Because I was so down. I felt I deserved to play."

Situation Broad could barely speak after being snubbed

Broad said when stand-in skipper Ben Stokes broke the news to him, he could barely speak. "When Stokesy [Ben Stokes] told me I wasn't playing, I felt my body go into shakes. I could barely speak," Broad added. He also praised Stokes for knocking on the door and staying in the corridor to talk to him, besides asking how was he feeling.

500 wickets Broad went on to surpass the 500-wicket mark in Tests

Broad impressed in the second Test match and claimed six scalps in total. However, it was the third Test, where he was at his sublime best and ripped apart the Windies after claiming 10 wickets. Broad became the second Englishman to take 500 wickets in Test cricket (501). He achieved the mark in his 140th Test match.

Records Other notable records scripted by Broad