Jonny Bairstow wants to be a part of the 2023 World Cup squad and help England retain the trophy. Bairstow was part of England's 2019 World Cup winning squad and played a crucial role. In the ongoing ODI series against Ireland, Bairstow was superb in the second encounter with a 41-ball 82. Bairstow opened up on the milestone he surpassed during the game.

2nd ODI Bairstow scripts these records for England

Bairstow surpassed the 3,000-run mark in ODIs for England (3,007). He achieved the feat in 72 innings. Bairstow matched Joe Root as the fastest to the mark for England. The wicket-keeper batsman amassed his 12th career fifty for the Three Lions. He hit 14 fours and two sixes. Bairstow recorded the joint-fastest fifty for England in ODI cricket (21 balls).

Milestone I'm really proud of that [3,000-run milestone]: Bairstow

After getting past 3,000 runs, Bairstow said he is proud of his achievement and that it means a lot. "I'm really proud of that [3,000-run milestone]. It's been a testing journey at times but to have reached that landmark - and hopefully there's many more - means a lot now," Bairstow told Sky Sports.

Comments I want to be there in 2023, says Bairstow

Bairstiow is keen to push the boundaries forward to 2023. He wants to be part of the side and help England retain the World Cup in India. "We're striving to keep pushing those boundaries forward to 2023. That's my next bit - I want to be there in 2023 and really pushing and see if we can retain it," Bairstow added.

Quote Bairstow wants to contribute to the team