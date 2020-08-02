BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Women's T20 Challenge will be played in UAE from November 1-14. The four-team tournament will run on the sidelines of 2020 men's IPL playoffs. Notably, the details regarding team and squad are yet to be announced. However, the entire process will be subject to clearance from government. Here is more on the same.

"I can confirm to you that the women's IPL is very much on and we do have a plan in place for the national team also," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Ganguly also said the centrally-contracted women players will have a camp ahead of the tournament. "We couldn't have exposed any of our cricketers to health risk. It would have been dangerous," Ganguly added. "The NCA also remained shut because of COVID-19. But we have a plan in place and we will have a camp for women, I can tell you that."

Reportedly, the BCCI's cricket operations team is drawing a schedule where India Women are likely to have two white-ball series against South Africa and West Indies. The series will take place before the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year. Recently, Indian women's England tour comprising two T20Is and four ODIs was called-off due to logistical reasons.

Earlier this year, BCCI announced that four teams will feature in the Women's T20 Challenge instead of the usual three. A total number of seven matches will be played. The idea of a women's T20 tournament was introduced in 2018 with a one-off T20 being played in Mumbai. Last year, the tournament was changed to a three-team format as Trailblazers clinched the title.

