The Premier League 2019-20 season got over last Sunday after a three-month hiatus in between due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a terrific season for champions Liverpool as the Manchester clubs and Chelsea earned a top-four finish. Earlier, after having looked at the season in numbers, here we present five unique records in the 2019-20 season.

Teenagers 25 goals were scored by teenagers in the 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 season was a revelation for youngsters and many teenagers expressed themselves on the pitch. A total of 25 goals were scored by teenagers in the EPL 2019-20 season. There were 12 different scorers. Notably, there were only 19 such goals in the previous two campaigns combined. Newcastle's Matty Longstaff became the first teen in EPL to score against Manchester United since 2010.

Danny Ings Danny Ings scripted these records

Southampton's Danny Ings had a terrific season after netting the joint-second highest number of goals (22). The Southampton forward became the first player to score 20 or more Premier League goals in a season playing for a bottom-half side since Darren Bent (24) for Sunderland in 2009-10. Ings was the Premier League's top scorer excluding penalties (21 goals).

Laporte City's Laporte enjoys a unique record

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte featured in 15 Premier League games in the 2019-20 season. Pep Guardiola's side conceded five goals with him on the pitch. Notably, they went on to concede 30 in the 23 games he missed. Laporte conceded a goal every 220 minutes when he played. This was comfortably the best record of any centre-back in the recently-concluded EPL season.

Spurs Tottenham script this unwanted record against Bournemouth

In the 0-0 affair between Bournemouth and Tottenham last month, the Cherries stopped an opponent from having an attempt on target in a Premier League match, in what was their 186th game. It is the first time a side managed by Jose Mourinho failed to have a shot on target in a Premier League fixture since April 2007.

Information Chelsea's youngsters script a unique stat