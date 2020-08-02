Jonny Bairstow's 41-ball 82 guided England to a series-clinching victory against Ireland in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl. Meanwhile, the visitors continued to struggle with the top order yet again succumbing to pressure. However, Ireland still have an opportunity to avoid a 0-3 sweep as the two teams lock horns in the final ODI. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the third ODI on August 4. The fixture will start at 6:30 PM IST. As seen in the two previous games, the batsmen are able to play on merit here. In the bowling segment, both fast bowlers and spinners fetch equal assistance from this wicket. One can watch the match live on Sony Network.

England England could try out combinations for the dead rubber

Fast bowler Reece Topely played his first international game in four years as he replaced Tom Curran in the XI. However, England skipper Eoin Morgan termed the replacement as a part of rotation policy. Nonetheless, Topely impressed with the ball, having registered bowling figures of 1/31. For the third ODI, England could further give nod to either Liam Dawson or Liam Livingstone.

Ireland Ireland will look to strengthen the batting line-up

Ireland speedster Joshua Little was roped in for the second ODI after an injury ruled Barry McCarthy out of the series. The former was the pick of Ireland bowlers as he returned with three scalps. Notwithstanding, it has been a one-man show thus far with all-rounder Curtis Campher performing consistently. Hence, Ireland could bolster their batting by drafting William Porterfield for the third ODI.

Records Records that can be broken in the third ODI

If England manage to win the third ODI, they will record their second series sweep since 2018 when they routed Australia 5-0. Meanwhile, the tourists have an opportunity to win their second ever ODI against England. Ireland's Curtis Campher, who has been in sublime form throughout, could become the first ever Irish player to rack up three fifties in first three ODIs.

Information Dream11: Campher, Bairstow to spearhead the side