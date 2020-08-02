A classy batsman, an acrobatic fielder and a terrific runner between the wickets, Suresh Raina stands tall among the modern day greats. In the Indian Premier League, Raina has been the backbone of Chennai Super Kings' top order since the inaugural edition. Raina will eye new milestones as the upcoming season is set to commence in September. Here are the records he can break.

Most appearances Raina could become the first cricketer to play 200 matches

Raina is one of the most experienced players in India's cash-rich league. His credentials in the tournament remain unmatched. The 33-year-old holds the record of playing most number of IPL matches (193). He is followed by MS Dhoni (190), Rohit Sharma (188) and Dinesh Karthik (182) on the tally. Meanwhile, Raina could become the first ever player to appear in 200 IPL matches.

Most runs Raina needs 44 runs to become leading run-scorer

At the moment, Raina is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL history. He has aggregated 5,368 runs at an average of 33.34. Notably, Raina is mere 44 runs behind the top-ranked Virat Kohli (5,412). The duo will fight for the top spot in the forthcoming season. Others on the tally are Rohit Sharma (4,898), David Warner (4,706) and Shikhar Dhawan (4,579).

Fours He may become the second player with 500 fours

Raina's array of strokes in white-ball cricket has always grabbed the attention of viewers. His penchant for carving out quick boundaries further makes him invaluable. The left-hander is second to only Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan (524) on the boundaries (fours) list. Interestingly, Raina (493) needs seven more fours to reach the 500-mark. He could become the second player to do so.

Information Raina all set to record his 200th six

Raina (194) requires six more maximums to become the fourth player with 200 sixes. Chris Gayle has the record of scoring most number of IPL sixes (326). AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni have hot 200+ sixes as well.

Fifties Raina needs 6 sixes to emulate Warner