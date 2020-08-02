The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be held from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL Governing Council met on Sunday via video-conference to decide on the issues concerning the IPL 2020 edition. The matches will be played Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India.

IPL Governing Council has decided to retain all its sponsors

The IPL Governing Council also decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO. Chinese sponsorship became talk of the town after clashes erupted between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The GC also discussed the comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be finalized and published in due course.

Information Details about the match timings and COVID-19 replacements

The 53-day tournament is set to witness the afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe.

Talks BCCI in talks for creating a bio-bubble

According to a report in PTI, the board is focusing mainly on health protocols and there are talks about creating a bio-bubble. "Also the BCCI has received presentations from a DUBAI based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," an IPL GC member said.

Women's T20 Women's T20 Challenge to commence on November 1 in UAE

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Women's T20 Challenge will be played in UAE from November 1-14. The four-team tournament will run on the sidelines of 2020 men's IPL playoffs. Notably, the details regarding team and squad are yet to be announced. However, the entire process will be subject to clearance from government.

