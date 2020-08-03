The BCCI has issued a detailed guideline, prepared by the board's medical team, to the state associations for the resumption of domestic cricket activities in the country. In the 100-page guideline the BCCI has asked the state bodies to appoint a Chief Medical Officer, who along with the medical staff, will be responsible for maintaining the bio-safety guidelines during training camps and matches.

BCCI BCCI to seek permission from local administration and authorities

According to a report in ANI, the BCCI will seek permission from the local administration and health authorities on resuming training and matches. The CMO is set to be available to the team members for any medical needs. The idea is to create a bio-secure environment. According to the guidelines, even if some spectators are allowed, they need to follow strict protocol.

Suspects COVID-19 suspects will have to undergo PCR tests

The report adds that players and support staff suspected of COVID-19 like symptoms will have to undergo PCR tests. There will be two tests one day apart - Day One and Day Three - should be done to account for false negatives. If both the test results are negative, only then they will be allowed to attend the camp.

Information Medical team of each stat units to acquire key details

According to Sportstar, the guideline says that as part of the Return to Training policy, the medical team of each state units will have to acquire travel and medical history from the past two weeks of all the players and staff through an online questionnaire.

Details Other key essential details on offer

All the players and staff members must download the Arogya Setu app for contact tracing, protection and prevention. The CMO will also need to conduct a webinar and inform the stakeholders about all the protocols. Wearing a triple layer or N95 mask in public places is mandatory for everyone from the time they leave their home till the end of the camp.

Information Players and staff members need to sign a Consent Form