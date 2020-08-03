The Serie A 2019-20 season got over after a three-month hiatus in between that delayed several top European domestic leagues. Juventus ended up as league winners, with Inter finishing a point below them. Atalanta and Lazio claimed the other two Champions League spots. Meanwhile, the likes of Lecce, Brescia and SPAL were relegated. Here we look at the 2019-20 season in numbers.

Juventus Champions Juventus register the most wins this season

Juventus, who won a ninth successive Serie A crown and 36th overall, finished with the most wins in the 2019-20 season (26). The Turin giants registered seven losses (third-fewest) and five draws. Juventus also scored the fifth-highest number of goals (76) and registered the fourth-highest goal difference (33). Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri won his maiden league honor in his managerial career.

Numbers Atalanta score the most goals, Inter register fewest losses

Atalanta, who earned a third-placed finish in the table, went on to amass the most goals (98). They also registered the best goal difference (+50). Inter went on to script the fewest losses (4). Antonio Conte's side also leaked in the fewest goals in the 2019-20 season (36). Inter registered the joint-second highest number of wins (24).

Records Ciro Immobile dictates the show with 36 league goals

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scored the most goals (36). The Italian international equaled Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A record for the most goals in a single league campaign. Immobile pocketed his third Capocannoniere honor, besides winning a maiden European Golden Shoe after finishing as the top scorer across domestic leagues. Meanwhile, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo finished with 31 goals. Inter's Romelu Lukaku scored 23 (third-highest).

Information Unwanted numbers scripted by the bottom-placed clubs

Lecce, who finished 18th, conceded the most goals (85). They were followed by Brescia (79) and SPAL (77). SPAL registered the fewest wins (5) and the worst goal difference (-50). SPAL also scored the fewest goals (27).

Information Alejandro Gomez scripts the most assists