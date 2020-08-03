After missing out on a podium finish at the Austrian Grand Prix last month, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has since then gone on to pocket three straight victories. The six-time F1 champion has emerged triumphant at the Steiermark GP, Hungarian GP and now the British GP on Sunday. In this article, we look at the records scripted by the Briton.

Records Hamilton races to 154 career podium finishes

Hamilton sealed his 87th career win by being victorious in the British GP. He is now just four short of Michael Schumacher's record (91). With the latest GP win, Hamilton has raced to 154 career podium finishes. He is one short of Schumacher's record (155). This is the second time Hamilton has won seven career races at a single venue (also Canadian GP).

Information Record-breaking Hamilton gets past Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna

Hamilton won his seventh race at Silverstone. He set a record for the most wins by a driver in their home event, surpassing Alain Prost's six in the French GP. He also smashed another record for most races led from start-to-finish, beating Ayrton Senna's 19.

Hamilton Hungarian GP: Hamilton equaled Schumacher's record

Hamilton has raced to 91 pole positions in F1. He equaled Schumacher's record of most pole positions at the British GP (7). After winning the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time, Hamilton went on to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record. Schumacher had won eight races at the French GP.

Points Hamilton leads the show with 88 points this season