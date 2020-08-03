Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth Indian Premier League title win in 2019. The champion batsman, who has been a supreme leader, will be aiming to lead from the front in the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL to be held in UAE. The IPL is set to start from September 19. Here are the records Rohit Sharma can break.

Runs Rohit in line to surpass the 5,000-run mark in IPL

Rohit has amassed 4,898 runs in 188 matches so far at an average of 31.60. The Mumbaikar needs another 102 to register the mark of 5,000 runs in IPL. He will become only the third batsman to script this tally after RCB skipper Virat Kohli (5,412) and CSK stalwart Suresh Raina (5,368).

4s and 6s Rohit set to script new records with fours and sixes

Rohit has slammed 431 career IPL fours so far. He needs 19 more to register the mark of 450. Rohit will be only the 6th batsman to achieve this mark. Notably, the senior batsman has smashed 194 sixes (fourth-highest). He is in line to become only the fourth batsman to get past 200 career IPL sixes.

Matches Rohit could break Gambhir's captaincy feat

Rohit has captained 104 matches in the IPL so far. He has notched 60 wins (third-highest). The MI skipper needs 12 wins more to get past Gautam Gambhir's tally of 71 wins. Rohit (188), alongside the likes of Suresh Raina (193) and MS Dhoni (190) will be registering 200 matches in IPL history.

Information Rohit could surpass 4,000 career IPL runs for Mumbai Indians