Former England and Warwickshire batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan.
Trott, who featured in 52 Test matches for England, retired from playing all forms of cricket in 2018.
The first Test match between the two sides begins at the Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Career
A look at Trott's England career
Trott was part of the England side that became the number one Test team in the world and was named the ICC Player of the Year in 2011.
He retired from international cricket after the 2015 Test series against West Indies, having scored 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08.
He also averaged 51.25 from 68 ODIs, amassing 2,819 runs.
Information
Jeetan Patel and Graeme Welch will join the coaching set-up
According to a report in the BBC, besides Trott, ex-New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch will also join the coaching set-up.
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies to win Test series 2-1
England overcame West Indies 2-1 in the recently-concluded Test series at home.
It was the first Test series since cricket resumed last month after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
England, who had lost the first Test, bounced back in style to win the remaining two games in a convincing manner.
They moved to third in the ICC World Test Championship table.
Tour
The schedule of Pakistan's England tour
1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford (11.00 AM BST)
2nd Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl (11.00 AM BST)
3rd Test: August 21-25, The Ageas Bowl (11.00 AM BST)
1st T20I: August 28, Emirates Old Trafford (6.00 PM BST)
2nd T20I: August 30, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30 PM BST)
3rd T20I: September 1, Emirates Old Trafford (6.00 PM BST).