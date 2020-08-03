Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has bought the world's most expensive car Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Ronaldo, who recently helped his club Juventus win the Serie A 2019-20 title, bought the car for himself as a gift. Produced only 10 worldwide, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire or the Centodieci is worth around 8.5 million euros (approximately Rs. 75 crore). Here's more.

Purchase Ronaldo drops a note saying "You choose the view"

The former Real Madrid star shared the update from his Instagram account. He dropped a note saying "You choose the view" with the photo of him posing with the car. The 35-year-old wrote CR in his car's initials as well. The total value of cars in Ronaldo's garage is estimated to be 30 million euros (more than Rs. 264 crore).

Details Key details about the Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire car can speed up to 380 km per hour, reaching 60 km in 2.4 seconds. It takes approximately two years to be built. It is a unique supercar made from the carbon fibre. As per reports, the design of the Noire is a modern take on the Type 57 SC Atlantic from the 1930s.

Info Ronaldo buying the car comes as no surprise

According to a report in HT, Ronaldo buying the most expensive car in the world comes as no surprise. Recently, Bugatti and Nike teamed up to present a special ankle boot for the GOAT. The sportswear brand teamed up with the automobile brand to launch the "Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Dieci," which is inspired by the Centodieci or Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Instagram Post Ronaldo's new purchase!