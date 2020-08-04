Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, confirmed that the T20I series between Australia and West Indies has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, CA and Cricket West Indies unanimously agreed to defer the series, which was originally scheduled to take place in October. The matches were slated for October 4, 6 and 9 at Townsville, Cairns and Gold Coast respectively. Here is more.

Quote An excerpt from Cricket Australia's official statement

"In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement.

T20 WC ICC had postponed the T20 World Cup

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the Men's T20 World Cup, owing to coronavirus outburst. The multilateral tournament, which was scheduled to be held this year, will likely take place in October-November 2021. Originally, the tournament was due to commence on October 18 in Australia. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League will run in the vacant window, following the postponement.

Australia A look at Australia's recent assignments

Australia will commence their white-ball leg comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is against England in September. The three T20Is are scheduled for September 4, 6, and 8, while ODIs will take place on September 10, 12, and 15 respectively. Previously, the pandemic also led to the postponement of Test series between Australia and Bangladesh, which was a part of the World Test Championship.

Information The COVID-19 guidelines are yet to be announced

According to reports, the UK Government will not ask Australia's contingent to quarantine for a fortnight. The guidelines will be announced ahead of the tour. However, Cricket Australia is keen on taking all the required measures amid the pandemic.

