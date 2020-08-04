The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will start in September this year. However, the dynamics will change as the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wrist-spinners will have plenty to offer on the flat tracks of UAE, which usually favor the batsmen. Here are the Indian leg-spinners to watch out for.

Amit Mishra Mishra could become IPL's leading wicket-taker

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra is the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers and second-highest overall (157). He needs mere 13 scalps to overtake the top-ranked Lasith Malinga (170). Nevertheless, his conventional leggies and quirky googlies could disrupt the rhythm of batsmen on the decks of UAE. He will be aiming to replicate his blazing form, this time as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal Chahal eyes another successful stint for RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal is touted as one of the most deceptive leg-spinners in white-ball cricket. In the IPL, he spearheads the spin attack of Royal Challengers Bangalore with precision. The 30-year-old became the 14th bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL history, in 2019. Chahal, who snapped up 18 wickets at 21.44 last year, could prove more dangerous in UAE.

Ravi Bishnoi A debut IPL season awaits Bishnoi

Rajasthan's Ravi Bishnoi rose to prominence in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. He was India's leading wicket-taker, having claimed 17 scalps at a phenomenal average of 10.65. Following his impressive run, he was handed an IPL contract of Rs. 2 crore by Kings XI Punjab. The 19-year-old is a force to reckon with, considering his searing googlies.

Piyush Chawla Piyush Chawla to play for CSK this season

Piyush Chawla has time and again showcased his experience in India's cash-rich league. In this year's auction, the seasoned campaigner was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 6.75 crore. He is already the third-highest wicket-taker (150) and second-highest among leg-spinners in the IPL history. It will be interesting to see how CSK skipper MS Dhoni utilizes him, this time around.

Shreyas Gopal Rajasthan Royals to bank on Gopal's variations