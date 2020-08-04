Last updated on Aug 04, 2020, 06:26 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will start in September this year.
However, the dynamics will change as the tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wrist-spinners will have plenty to offer on the flat tracks of UAE, which usually favor the batsmen.
Here are the Indian leg-spinners to watch out for.
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra is the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers and second-highest overall (157).
He needs mere 13 scalps to overtake the top-ranked Lasith Malinga (170).
Nevertheless, his conventional leggies and quirky googlies could disrupt the rhythm of batsmen on the decks of UAE.
He will be aiming to replicate his blazing form, this time as well.
Yuzvendra Chahal is touted as one of the most deceptive leg-spinners in white-ball cricket.
In the IPL, he spearheads the spin attack of Royal Challengers Bangalore with precision.
The 30-year-old became the 14th bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL history, in 2019.
Chahal, who snapped up 18 wickets at 21.44 last year, could prove more dangerous in UAE.
Rajasthan's Ravi Bishnoi rose to prominence in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup.
He was India's leading wicket-taker, having claimed 17 scalps at a phenomenal average of 10.65.
Following his impressive run, he was handed an IPL contract of Rs. 2 crore by Kings XI Punjab.
The 19-year-old is a force to reckon with, considering his searing googlies.
Piyush Chawla has time and again showcased his experience in India's cash-rich league.
In this year's auction, the seasoned campaigner was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 6.75 crore.
He is already the third-highest wicket-taker (150) and second-highest among leg-spinners in the IPL history.
It will be interesting to see how CSK skipper MS Dhoni utilizes him, this time around.
In 2019, Shreyas Gopal single-handedly dented the plight of opposition on quite a few occasions.
Notably, he also grabbed his maiden IPL hat-trick in a rain-curtailed fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Prior to that, he bagged a hat-trick in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.
His versatility with the ball will come handy for RR in UAE.
