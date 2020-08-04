England and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the first of three-Test series from August 5 at the Old Trafford. The two nations have had a history of producing some riveting contests in the longest format. Notably, Pakistan are touring England after a long gap of two years. We take a look at some interesting stats ahead of the first Test.

Head-to-head A look at head-to-head record of two nations

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, England have enjoyed an edge over Pakistan. They have won 25 and lost 21 Tests, while 37 of them have been drawn. Interestingly, England's record is even better at home. The hosts have defeated Pakistan in 23 Tests at home, having lost 12 times. As many as 18 Tests resulted in a draw.

Do you know? Pakistan have an amazing record in England

Since 1987, among the Test-playing nations, Pakistan have won/drawn the most number of series (6) in England. Other nations on the list are Australia (5), South Africa (4), West Indies (3), Sri Lanka (3), India (2) and New Zealand (2).

James Anderson Anderson could reach the 600-wicket mark

England pace spearhead James Anderson is already the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test cricket. Going into the first Test, his wickets tally read 589. He could become the first-ever seamer and fourth overall bowler to touch the 600-wicket in the format. Notably, the only three bowlers to have done so are Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Azhar Ali Azhar Ali needs 81 runs to complete 6,000 Test runs

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali eyes a new milestone in the impending first Test. He could become the fifth Pakistani cricketer to complete 6,000 Test runs. As of now, Ali has aggregated 5,919 runs from 78 Tests at 42.58. The only players from Pakistan to achieve this feat are Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,830) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530).

Ground stats A look at the ground stats (Emirates Old Trafford)