Despite losing the first two ODIs, Ireland chased 329 to defeat hosts England in the series finale. Notably, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side recorded only their second victory over England in ODI history. With this exhilarating win, the tourists collected the all-important 10 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

England lost early wickets as Ireland elected to field in the third ODI. However, Eoin Morgan (106) and Tom Banton (58) steadied England's ship during the middle. A late flourish by David Willey (51) propelled the hosts to 328. While Ireland opener Gareth Delany departed initially, twin tons by Paul Stirling (142) and Andrew Balbirnie (113) guided the visitors to an emphatic victory.

Ireland Second ODI victory against England

This was Ireland's second ODI victory against England and 68th overall. Interestingly, they chased a total of over 300 runs on both occasions. The last time they clinched an ODI win over England was in the 2011 World Cup. All-rounder Kevin O'Brien played a blinder 113 (63) to help Ireland chase 328. And, Stirling and Balbirnie made the difference, this time around.

Eoin Morgan Morgan slammed his 13th ODI ton for England

Eoin Morgan rescued the England innings after they were reduced to 44/3. During the innings, the southpaw reached his 13th ODI century (for England). Notably, he eclipsed Marcus Trescothick's tally of 12 tons. The former now has second-most ODI hundreds for England after Joe Root (16). Eventually, Morgan settled for 106 off 84 balls, having smashed 15 fours and 4 sixes.

Tom Banton A maiden international fifty for Banton

England middle-order batsman Tom Banton showed an array of strokes during his 58-run knock. This was his maiden half-century in international cricket. His assertive innings came off 51 deliveries and was studded with 6 fours and a solitary six. The 21-year-old also shared a 146-run stand with skipper Morgan after England lost three quick wickets.

Paul Stirling Stirling hogs the limelight with an eighth ODI ton

Chasing 329, Ireland were off to a perfect start with both the openers propelling them to 50. Despite Gareth Delany's dismissal, Paul Stirling continued with his carnage. He raced to his ninth ODI hundred and first against England. Stirling finished with 142 off 128, having added 214 runs for the second wicket with captain Andrew Balbirnie.

Information New milestones for Stirling and Balbirnie