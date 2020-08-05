England captain Eoin Morgan broke plethora of records during the third ODI against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl. He surpassed Indian veteran MS Dhoni's feat of smashing most sixes as captain in international cricket. However, Morgan's 14th ODI ton went in vain as England lost the series finale by seven wickets. Here is more on the same.

Record 215 international sixes for Morgan as captain

During the match, Morgan went past Dhoni's tally when he struck his 212th maximum. Notably, the former Indian captain has smashed 211 sixes during his career, while leading Team India in 332 matches. Meanwhile, Morgan achieved the feat in less number of matches (163rd ODI as captain). The likes of Ricky Ponting (171) and Brendon McCullum (170) follow them on the tally.

Information Dhoni still ahead in terms of career sixes (international cricket)

Despite eclipsing Dhoni's record, Morgan is still behind the former in terms of career sixes. Morgan has smashed 328 sixes from 333 matches, while Dhoni has 359 international sixes to his name. Notably, he has done so in 526 games.

Match Ireland registered their second ever ODI victory over England

Hosts England were handed a crushing defeat by Ireland in the third ODI at the Ageas Bowl. Interestingly, this was Ireland's second ever victory over England and 68th overall in ODIs. Opener Paul Stirling (142) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (113) hammered tons as the tourists went on to chase a mammoth 329. However, England ended up winning the three-match series 2-1.

Century Morgan slammed his 13th ODI century for England

Eoin Morgan rescued the England innings after they were reduced to 44/3. During the innings, he reached his 13th ODI century (for England). By doing so, he surpassed Marcus Trescothick's tally of 12 tons. The former now has second-most ODI hundreds for England after Joe Root (16). Eventually, Morgan settled for 106 off 84 balls, having smashed 15 fours and 4 sixes.

