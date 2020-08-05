After being relegated in the 2018-19 season of the Premier League, Fulham have earned a promotion to England's top-flight football division. Joe Bryan's two extra-time goals helped Fulham beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final. This will be Fulham's 15th campaign in the Premier League. They joined Leeds United and West Brom in earning promotion. Here are further details.

Play-off final How did the match pan out?

The match ended 0-0 in normal time and Bryan got the opener after a stunning free-kick from 40 yards which David Raya failed to save. Bryan burst forward and combined with Aleksandar Mitrovic before stabbing past Raya to gain a crucial 2-0 lead with three minutes remaining. Henrik Dalsgaard pulled a goal back for Brentford, who had actually finished third in the table.

Passage Both teams had earned respective 3-2 semi-final wins

Fulham had overcome Cardiff City in the semi-final earlier on basis of a 3-2 aggregate score. In fact, Fulham had lost the second leg 1-2 at Craven Cottage. It was their 2-0 win in the first leg that helped them earn a ticket to Wembley. Meanwhile, Brentford had overcome Swansea City 3-2 on aggregate. Their 3-1 win in the second leg made the difference.

Records Brentford vs Fulham: A look at the notable records scripted

Brentford have now failed to earn promotion in all nine of their play-off attempts in the Football League . Fulham are only the second side to win promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs twice in the space of three seasons. Fulham's Bryan registered a brace for the first time in his professional career.

Do you know? Premier League: Fulham had a dismal 2018-19 campaign

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a horrible 2018-19 campaign. They finished 19th in the table after earning just 26 points from 38 games. They had registered a staggering 26 losses, besides conceding 81 goals (highest).

Promotion Fulham join Leeds United and West Brom

Leeds, who finished atop in the Championship 2019-20 season, earned promotion with two games to spare. After finishing third in the Championship last season, Leeds suffered a dramatic 4-3 play-off semi-final defeat against Derby to miss out. This season saw Leeds ending up with 93 points from 46 games. They were joined by West Brom, who picked up 83 points.

