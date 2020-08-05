India's Sumit Nagal has received a direct entry into the US Open singles main draw after several top players pulled out of the Grand Slam starting August 31. The 22-year-old top-ranked Indian had made his US Open debut last year after coming through the qualifiers. He had faced Roger Federer in the first round. Here are further details on Nagal.

Nagal Nagal is the only Indian in the men's field

The world no.127 was the last man to receive direct entry into the field of 128, which was determined using the latest ATP Rankings, according to the tournament's website. Nagal is the only Indian in the men's field with Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 132 in the world, missing out. Nagal will be hoping to make his presence felt in the US Open 2020.

Slam debut Sumit had impressed on Slam debut against Federer

Nagal showed he isn't afraid of the big stage after impressing on his Grand Slam debut. He was up against 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer in the opening round of the US Open and he impressed one and all with a spirited display. Federer won the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Nagal had become the first Indian to win a set against Federer.

Men's singles Several top players to miss US Open 2020

Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic headlines the field with the likes of Federer and Rafael Nadal giving the tournament a miss. While Federer has withdrawn from all competitions this year owing to a knee injury, defending champion Nadal pulled out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Fabio Fognini and Gael Monfils are the other top players to miss the tournament.

Information Coronavirus pandemic has hit the tennis world