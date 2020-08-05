Manchester United face LASK in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie at Old Trafford. United go into the game on back of a 5-0 aggregate and are on the verge of sealing a berth in an one-legged quarter-final. The Red Devils had earlier sealed a top-four finish in the Premier League. Here we present the key details.

Solskjaer Solskjaer feels UEL trophy will be a step forward

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer feels a trophy will be a big step forward. "The team has developed through the season and we are delighted at finishing third in the Premier League," said Solskjaer, who is seeking a first trophy since being appointed United's permanent boss in March 2019. "If we can get our hands on a trophy it's a big step forward."

Preview United hope to pile on more misery on LASK

Solskjaer is expected to name a different team to the one we saw in the final games of the EPL 2019-20 campaign. With the comfort of a 5-0 cushion, the hosts would be wanting to be more ruthless in their approach. LASK have nothing to lose and they will be keen to put up a better show this time around.

Stat attack United vs LASK: Here are the key stats

The last time Man United reached the quarters of the Europa League they won the tournament back in 2016-17. United have used 35 different players in this season's Europa League (highest). Mason Greenwood has scored the highest number of goals for United this season in the Europa League (5). LASK have lost just one of their past seven Europa League games.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction