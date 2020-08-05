For the first time in Test cricket, the TV umpire will call the front-foot no-balls. The trial will be conducted in the impending Test series between England and Pakistan. Reportedly, the technology has been used successfully in several ICC events, including the recently introduced World Cup Super League. Notably, all the necessary equipment for the same is already present in the UK.

It is understood that both England and Pakistan were keen to use the technology in the Test series. As per reports, the ICC will forward the results of trial to Chief Executive Committee for determining whether it can be used consistently in the World Test Championship series. Last year, the technology was used in the limited-overs series between India and West Indies.

Over the years, umpiring errors regarding no-balls have flared up in international cricket. During England's Sri Lanka tour (2018), broadcasters counted as many as 12 no-balls missed by the umpires during a five-over spell. There have been several such examples lately, including the ones in the England-West Indies series. Hence, the technology will eradicate the volume of umpiring errors.

Under this system, the calling of front-foot no-balls is left to the TV umpire, who then alerts the on-field officials of any overstepping within a matter of seconds. This technology also saves time as the communication gets more transparent.

In a tweet, ICC said the results will be duly monitored following the Test series. "Front foot no ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket," the tweet read.

