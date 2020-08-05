The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season is set to resume after close to a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Four remaining second leg matches of the round of 16 will be held this weekend. Post that, we have a one-legged knockout affair. The season has seen several key statistics get scripted. Here we present the same.

Lewandowski Lewandowski has scored the most goals this season

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has scored 11 times in this season's competition (highest). This is already Lewandowski's most prolific season in the Champions League. His best previous tally was ten with Dortmund in 2012-13. He could become the first Polish player to finish as top scorer in Europe's premier competition. Lewandowski is also in line to be the highest scorer for a German club.

Bayern Bayern boast of the top numbers this season

Bayern have scored 27 goals in the 2019-20 season of the Champions League. They have amassed seven more than nearest rivals PSG. The Bavarians top the rankings for most efforts on goal (166) and most efforts on target (70). PSG goal-keeper Keylor Navas has registered the most clean sheets (5). Manuel Neuer and Jan Oblak follow suit with four each.

Information Ziyech has contributed with the most assists

Ajax's Hakim Ziyech leads the assists column in this season so far (5). Of the players left in the competition, Bayern's Corentin Tolisso and PSG duo Angel Di María and Kylian Mbappe have provided four assists each. They are in fray to move past Ziyech.

Key feats Bayern have a 100% record, City are unbeaten