Premier League club Arsenal have offered a three-year contract to Chelsea's Willian. The Brazilian international is wanting a move away from the Blues as Frank Lampard's side isn't keen to give him more than a two-year deal. Arsenal are believed to be the favorites despite offers from Barcelona and MLS club Inter Miami. Here are further details on Willian.

Willian 2019-20 Willian had a decent Premier League 2019-20 campaign

The senior player had a decent league campaign in the 2019-20 season, helping Chelsea to seal a top-four finish. In 36 league appearances, Willian amassed nine goals and seven assists. The two-time Premier League champion has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season (47 matches). The upcoming Champions League match against Bayern could be his final match for the Blues.

Reasons The reasons why Willian could be tempted by Arsenal

According to a report in Sky Sports, joining Arsenal will hand him a chance to work with fellow Brazilian Edu. With manager Mikel Arteta helping the Gunners win the FA Cup, it's another reason for Willian to join an entertaining side on offer. It is also believed that Willian wants to stay in the Premier League rather than going abroad.

Chelsea Several players are expected to leave Chelsea

Chelsea are set to have a busy transfer window ahead. The Blues had earlier roped in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, They are now closing in on a deal for Kai Havertz. However, Chelsea need to strengthen their defense and a few players are being eyed. At least 10 players are expected to depart the club.

Information Chelsea aren't keen to offer Willian a three-year deal