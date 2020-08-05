Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 08:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
The Indian Premier League will be in full swing from September as the Indian government has given a go-ahead.
With the tournament being shifted to UAE due to COVID-19 concerns, the spinners are set to take centre stage.
Two of India's greatest off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to make the most of it.
Let us compare their IPL numbers.
India's most successful off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has represented two eminent franchises in the IPL.
He was vital cog in Mumbai Indians' camp since the inaugural edition before shifting to Chennai Super Kings in 2018.
The 40-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker and highest among off-spinners in the tournament's history.
He has 150 scalps to his name from 160 matches at an average of 26.44.
Ravichandran Ashwin took the reigns of spin bowling from Harbhajan in 2011.
He replaced the latter as Team India's first-choice off-spinner.
In the IPL, Ashwin has been a part of three franchises (CSK, RPS and KXIP) and was recently traded by Delhi Capitals for the forthcoming season.
Overall, he holds the seventh spot in the wickets tally, having taken 125 scalps at 26.48.
Harbhajan was all guns blazing in 2013 when Mumbai Indians clinched their maiden IPL title.
He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for MI, having snapped up 24 wickets at 19.00.
Meanwhile, Ashwin helped MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings win a second consecutive IPL season in 2011.
During that season, he registered his career-best tally of 20 wickets at an incredible average of 19.40.
In 2011, Harbhajan recorded his best bowling figures of 5/18, playing for Mumbai Indians.
His five-for powered MI to an emphatic victory against arch-rivals CSK.
Besides, Ashwin bagged his career-best figures for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 season.
He destroyed Kings XI Punjab's top order and ended up with figures of 4/34.
Later on, MS Dhoni's last-over heroics sealed the game for RPS.
In the past two IPL editions, Harbhajan has had the edge over Ashwin.
Although Ashwin has taken two more wickets than him, the CSK spinner has a lower average.
Harbhajan has scalped 23 wickets from 24 games at an average of 25.30.
He registered best match match-figures of 3/20 during this period.
Meanwhile, Ashwin has accounted for 25 scalps at 32.40 since 2018.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.