The Indian Premier League will be in full swing from September as the Indian government has given a go-ahead. With the tournament being shifted to UAE due to COVID-19 concerns, the spinners are set to take centre stage. Two of India's greatest off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to make the most of it. Let us compare their IPL numbers.

Harbhajan Singh A look at Harbhajan Singh's IPL career

India's most successful off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has represented two eminent franchises in the IPL. He was vital cog in Mumbai Indians' camp since the inaugural edition before shifting to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. The 40-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker and highest among off-spinners in the tournament's history. He has 150 scalps to his name from 160 matches at an average of 26.44.

Ravi Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin in Indian Premier League

Ravichandran Ashwin took the reigns of spin bowling from Harbhajan in 2011. He replaced the latter as Team India's first-choice off-spinner. In the IPL, Ashwin has been a part of three franchises (CSK, RPS and KXIP) and was recently traded by Delhi Capitals for the forthcoming season. Overall, he holds the seventh spot in the wickets tally, having taken 125 scalps at 26.48.

Best season Best season of Harbhajan and Ashwin

Harbhajan was all guns blazing in 2013 when Mumbai Indians clinched their maiden IPL title. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for MI, having snapped up 24 wickets at 19.00. Meanwhile, Ashwin helped MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings win a second consecutive IPL season in 2011. During that season, he registered his career-best tally of 20 wickets at an incredible average of 19.40.

Best match haul Harbhajan has claimed an IPL five-for

In 2011, Harbhajan recorded his best bowling figures of 5/18, playing for Mumbai Indians. His five-for powered MI to an emphatic victory against arch-rivals CSK. Besides, Ashwin bagged his career-best figures for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 season. He destroyed Kings XI Punjab's top order and ended up with figures of 4/34. Later on, MS Dhoni's last-over heroics sealed the game for RPS.

Recent form Bowling form in IPL since 2018