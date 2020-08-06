-
Pakistan batsmen showed resistance after an unsteady first session on Day 1 of the first Test against England.
While England entered the series opener with a four-pronged pace attack, the tourists drafted two leg-spinners in the XI.
Notably, Pakistan made yet another brave call by electing to bat under overcast conditions.
At stumps, Pakistan are at 139/2.
Here are the key moments.
Day 1
How did Day 1 pan out?
Pakistan lost a couple of quick wickets early on the first day.
Opener Abid Ali (16) was cleaned up by Jofra Archer, while captain Azhar Ali departed for a duck.
However, the other opener Shan Masood kept the scoreboard ticking with a defiant knock.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam rather displayed an aggressive approach.
The duo added 96 runs as Pakistan settled for 139/2 at stumps.
Babar Azam
Babar was on a roll against English bowlers
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam continued his sublime run, having faced the English bowlers with precision.
He slammed his 14th half-century off 70 balls and remained unbeaten on 69.
His knock was studded with 11 fours.
Since November 2019, Babar has amassed 684 Test runs at 114.00.
His last last scores in the format read as - 102*, 60, 100*, 143 and 69*.
Shan Masood
Masood scripts a unique record
Pakistan opener Shan Masood compiled a patient 46* off 152 balls as he navigated Manchester's testing conditions.
Interestingly, he became the first visiting opener to have faced over 100 balls in the first innings of a Test in England since 2016.
Other players after him are Kieran Powell (98), David Warner (94), Heino Kuhn (87) and Shikhar Dhawan (65).
England bowlers
Archer, Woakes claimed one wicket apiece
England's fast bowlers fetched mixed results on the opening day against Pakistan.
The likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson remained wicketless, with the latter conceding 32 runs in eight.
Besides, Jofra Archer drew first blood for England with an absolute ripper.
His compatriot Chris Woakes too claimed a scalp by trapping the Pakistani skipper on front.