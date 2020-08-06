Manchester United weren't at their best but got a 2-1 win in the Europa League round of 16 second leg clash against LASK. The hosts, who had earlier sealed a 5-0 win in the first leg, moved into the quarters with a 7-1 aggregate score. Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial scored for United. The side will face FC Copenhagen in an one-legged quarter-final.

Match How did the match pan out?

United weren't at their best and after a goalless first half, it was LASK who got the opener. Philipp Weisinger scored from 25 yards out beating Sergio Romero to find the top corner. Two minutes later, Jesse Lingard got the equalizer after Juan Mata clipped the ball over the top. It was Anthony Martial's winner in the end that handed United a victory.

Feats Martial is United's top scorer this season in all competitions

Martial is now Man United's outright top scorer in all competitions this season. His 23 goals in 2019-20 is as many as he scored in 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined. It was his fourth goal in the Europa League 2019-20 season. Lingard has scored in back-to-back matches for Manchester United for the first time since December 2018.

Information Unique feats scripted in this match

Wiesinger's goal was the first Manchester United have conceded at home in the Europa League this season. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is the 36th different player to play for Manchester United in the Europa League 2019-20 season.

Information United race to 23 UEL goals this campaign