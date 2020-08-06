The eight Indian Premier League franchises will be observing a six-day quarantine period upon reaching Dubai for the 13th edition of the tournament. The decision regarding the same was taken during an IPL team owners' meeting. According to The Indian Express, an IPL franchise official said that they won't be taking chances on health issues. Here are further details.

Details Teams to leave for Dubai after August 20

The health protocol as per the Dubai government states that a PCR test needs to be done within 96 hours after reaching there. Only those tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days. One needs to download the ALHOSN App, the official digital platform for coronavirus testing in the UAE. Teams have decided to leave for Dubai after August 20 and hold respective camps.

IPL teams Teams discussed bio-security and squad strength

The meeting via conference call on Wednesday also discussed issues like bio-security and squad strength. It has been understood that every franchise will have to arrange its own bio-security, while a BCCI-appointed agency will supervise the whole thing. The report adds that the BCCI is in talks with a couple of agencies. Meanwhile, the respective squad strength is set to be 24 for teams.

Sponsor IPL is bracing for an imminent departure of Vivo

Meanwhile, IPL is bracing for an imminent departure of its title sponsor Vivo. "The BCCI has informed us orally that Vivo is not there," said a franchise official. The BCCI is expected to issue a new RFP (Request for Proposal) to pick a replacement sponsor - likely short-term for this season.

All IPL sponsors including Vivo were earlier retained

The IPL Governing Council, on Sunday, announced that all the IPL sponsors including Vivo will be retained for the upcoming season. Notably, the decision to continue with the Chinese company as title sponsor drew public criticism. In 2017, the Chinese mobile phone brand 'Vivo' bagged the sponsorship rights for Rs. 2,199 crore (Rs. 440 crore annually), for a five-year period.

Information IPL 2020 to be held from September 19