Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will be joining Inter on a permanent deal. The Chilean had joined Inter last summer on a loan deal and the club has been impressed with his performances. As per reports, talks have been progressing on a deal which will see Sanchez depart on a free transfer. Here are further details.

Contract Sanchez to join Inter on a three-year contract

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta told Sky Sports that Sanchez would be signing a three-year contract, saying: "He is not official yet but unofficially he is ours for three seasons. We believe in him a lot and we are happy." The 31-year-old has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large portion of his £560k-a-week wage.

Confirmation 'I can confirm that he's [Sanchez] agreed and we've agreed'

After a 2-1 win against LASK in the Europa League second leg encounter, United boss Solskjaer was asked about Sanchez's potential departure. He claimed that both the club and Sanchez have agreed on a move. "I can confirm that he's agreed and we've agreed," Solskjaer said. "Alexis enjoyed his time there. They've liked him, so of course that's a good move for him."

Best wishes We just wish him all the best: Solskjaer

Solskjaer wished Sanchez the best for his new journey and said the latter is a top professional. "Wish him all the best. He's a top player, that we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn't see the best of Alexis, but he's a top professional and we just wish him all the best," said Solskjaer.

Contract Sanchez agrees to rip up £560,000-a-week contract for pay-off

Sanchez would receive a payout from United for canceling his contract, which still has two years to run. The details of the payout are unknown but the value of the remaining two years in wages is around £55m. Inter will be paying Sanchez's wages, who will earn €7m a season at the club. Sanchez has scored four goals in 30 appearances this season.

Information Sanchez leaves United after a horrific spell