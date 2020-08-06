Pakistan were helped massively by Babar Azam on Day 1 of the first Test against England at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Only 49 overs were possible after bad light forced stoppage of play. Pakistan need to thank Babar for a superb 69*. The right-handed batsman has been in top form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. We analyze his numbers.

Test Championship World Test Championship: Babar has amassed 684 runs

Babar has amassed 684 runs so far in the ICC World Test Championship. The promising batsman is currently playing his sixth Test in the competition. He is averaging 114.00 and is the only batsman with triple digit numbers. Babar has registered four centuries and three fifties. He is in line to convert this unbeaten 69 into a century.

Babar Babar's journey so far in the World Test Championship

Pakistan started their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a 2-0 loss against Australia. However, Babar stood out with knocks of 104 and 97 across the two Tests. He struck two unbeaten tons next against Sri Lanka, besides amassing a 60-run knock as well. Pakistan won the series 1-0. And now, he has started the England tour with an impressive 69*.

Do you know? Babar has the joint-most hundreds in the World Test Championship

Babar is currently placed ninth in terms of most runs in the Test Championship. Notably, he has played the fewest Test matches of all the batsmen in the top 10. Babar has the joint-most hundreds (4) alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Ben Stokes.

Records Records Babar could script in the series against England