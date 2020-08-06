The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season is all set to resume this weekend after close to a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UCL will be a knockout based one-legged affair starting with the quarter-finals. However, prior to that, four remaining round of 16 second leg ties are to be played. Here is all that you need to know.

Juventus Juventus looking to overturn 1-0 deficit against Lyon

Juventus will be aiming to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg against French side Lyon. The Serie A 2019-20 champions have to put up a spirited display to earn a deserved qualification. Juventus weren't at their best in the closing stages of the Serie A campaign and Maurizio Sarri has to arrest the slide. Lyon will make things difficult for the hosts.

City vs Real Manchester City hope to outsmart Real Madrid

Manchester City earned an impressive 2-1 away win against Real Madrid in the first leg. Pep Guardiola's side finished second in the Premier League and looked strong in the closing stages. However, Real look dangerous at the moment after having pocketed La Liga 2019-20 title. Real's defensive unit has been sharp and their form since the restart will make things interesting against Man City.

Barca vs Napoli Barcelona face Napoli test at Camp Nou

Barcelona will be hoping to give their all and win the Champions League this season. After having lost the Spanish League title to Real, Lionel Messi & Co. need to put behind the disappointment and start fresh. The first leg saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw. Napoli are the underdogs here and have to be at their best all evening.

Bayern have one foot in the quarters

Bayern Munich sealed a commanding 3-0 away win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and have one foot in the quarters. Their form post the Bundesliga restart in May was solid. After sealing the league title, Bayern also pocketed the DFB Pokal and are the outright favorites. Chelsea can be exposed at the back and have a mountain to climb.

Information A look at the fixtures