Vivo will no longer be the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League 2020 season. The development comes after BCCI and Vivo decided to suspend their partnership. Earlier, it was reported that Vivo might pull out as the title sponsor in wake of ongoing border tensions between India and China. Vivo was in talks with the BCCI for an "amicable separation". Here's more.

All IPL sponsors including Vivo were earlier retained

The IPL Governing Council, on Sunday, announced that all the IPL sponsors including Vivo will be retained for the upcoming season. Notably, the decision to continue with the Chinese company as title sponsor drew public criticism. In 2017, the Chinese mobile phone brand 'Vivo' bagged the sponsorship rights for Rs. 2,199 crore (Rs. 440 crore annually), for a five-year period.

Agreement BCCI and Vivo had agreed on a one-year moratorium

Recently, a BCCI official had told The Indian Express that the a one-year moratorium was agreed between the board and Vivo. "We (BCCI and Vivo) sat after the governing council meeting and agreed on a one-year moratorium. We will also see if their contract can be extended by one year after 2023. This issue will be settled amicably," said the official.

A short-term replacement sponsor is on the way

An IPL franchise official had said that the BCCI had informed the teams orally that Vivo won't be the sponsor this season. "The BCCI has informed us orally that Vivo is not there," said a franchise official. Meanwhile, the BCCI is expected to issue a new RFP (Request for Proposal) to pick a replacement sponsor - likely short-term for this season.

Quote BCCI issues a statement

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," the BCCI said in a statement.

Information IPL 2020 to be held from September 19

The 13th edition of the IPL is set to be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. The 53-day tournament is set to witness the afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Twitter Post An association ends!