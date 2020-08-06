The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season is set to start on September 19 in the UAE. During the IPL 2020 auction, there were several interesting players (domestic and foreign) who were bought by teams. These players are all set to make a debut in the cash-rich league. In this article, we look at the debutants who can leave a mark.

Banton Tom Banton could deliver for KKR upfront

England youngster Tom Banton was seen as one of the hottest prospects going into the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders, who let go off Chris Lynn, bought Banton for Rs. 1 crore. Banton enhanced his reputation in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season. He can strike the ball well and has terrific vision. Banton will want to show his mettle upfront for KKR.

Bishnoi Spin sensation Bishnoi could be pivotal for KXIP

A lanky leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker of the ICC U-19 World Cup. The youngster was the chief architect of India's comeback in final against Bangladesh, as he scalped four wickets. Bought by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs. 2 Crore, Bishnoi might prove lethal on the wavered Indian tracks with his sharp googlies.

Cottrell Sheldon Cottrell can be crucial for KXIP

Kings XI Punjab spent a staggering Rs. 8.5 crore on West Indian sensation Sheldon Cottrell. The left-arm pacer has been a regular feature of the West Indies side in recent years. He has shown that he can contribute with regular wickets. Cottrell is intelligent and mixes things up nicely. He can deceive batsmen and will need to be smart on the pitches in UAE.

Yashasvi Yashasvi Jaiswal would fancy his chances