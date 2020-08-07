After resuming Day 2 on 139/2, Pakistan managed to get past the 300-run mark (326/10) after Shan Masood slammed 156. The rest of the Pakistani batting line-up fumbled besides Shadab Khan (45). Stuart Broad (3/54) was pick of the bowlers. In reply, Pakistan hit back with quick wickets to make things interesting. Here we present the key moments.

Pakistan lost Babar Azam (69) early on and were pegged back at 176/5. Masood got help from Shadab as the duo added 105 runs for the sixth wicket. Masood's majestic knock helped Pakistan get to 326. For England, it was a collective bowling performance with Broad and Jofra Archer leading the line. England lost quick wickets before ending the day at 92/4.

Masood Masood dazzles with career-best 156

Masood, who is playing his 21st Test match, amassed his highest score in Test cricket. It was also his fourth career Test century. Masood looked solid throughout and stood like a rock to defy the Englishmen from one end. He smashed 18 fours and two sixes in a 319-ball knock. Masood has shown he can lead this Pakistani batting upfront.

Unique feats Masood slams these unique feats

Masood, who faced 319 balls, registered his longest Test innings. He surpassed the mark of 233 balls he had faced against Sri Lanka in 2015. The southpaw has now claimed a century in each of his last 3 Test innings. Notably, no man has enjoyed a longer such run for Pakistan.

Pak bowlers Afridi and Abbas give Pakistan the desired start

Pakistan got off to a perfect start with the ball and got three quick scalps. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas were right on the money bowling straight and getting the conditions to help them. Both the England openers were out LBW, before Ben Stokes was castled by a screamer from Abbas. The duo bowled with a plan and got rewarded rightly so.

