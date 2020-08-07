Last updated on Aug 07, 2020, 11:43 am
Written byParth Dhall
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has started hitting the nets at JSCA International Stadium Complex after Governing Council confirmed the dates of this year's Indian Premier League.
Reportedly, Dhoni was seen using the bowling machines in the absence of bowlers.
Earlier this year, India's World Cup-winning captain had returned to practice along with his CSK team-mates at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
"He visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine. He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since," a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) office-bearer confirmed the news.
MS Dhoni hasn't featured in competitive cricket since India's exit from 2019 World Cup.
Following a prolonged sabbatical, he finally joined the Chennai Supper Kings camp in March this year, in order to prepare for IPL.
However, the coronavirus pandemic led to the tournament's postponement.
Nevertheless, the 39-year-old could attend a few more sessions before the CSK contingent departs for UAE.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted the forthcoming IPL season to the United Arab Emirates amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Government of India gave a go-ahead to conduct India's cash-rich league in the nation.
As per the incumbent schedule, the tournament will run from September 19 to November 10.
Notably, the 53-day tournament will comprise ten afternoon matches.
All the eight IPL franchises will be observing a six-day quarantine period upon reaching Dubai.
The decision regarding the same was taken during the recently concluded IPL team owners' meeting.
Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed the team will assemble in Chennai before leaving for UAE, so that they can get back into the groove ahead of the event.
Before the lockdown, Dhoni used to visit JSCA complex regularly for nets sessions. He also inaugurated a pitch during that time.
However, his training schedule is yet to be ascertained.
"I honestly don't know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice," said the official.
