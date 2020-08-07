Eight teams have progressed into the quarter-finals of the Europa League 2019-20 season. Six remaining second leg games have been played, whereas, two one-legged ties were also on offer. The likes of Manchester United, Wolves, Inter, Sevilla, FC Copenhagen, Shakhtar and Bayer Leverkusen earned progression. In this article, we look at the key numbers that were registered in the round of 16.

United 2-1 LASK United script these records against LASK

Anthony Martial is now Man United's outright top scorer in all competitions this season. His 23 goals in 2019-20 is as many as he scored in 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined. Jesse Lingard scored in back-to-back matches for Manchester United for the first time since December 2018. Philipp Weisinger's goal was the first Manchester United conceded at home in the Europa League this season.

Wolves Wolves notch these records after beating Olympiakos

Wolves have reached the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time since 1972, when they were beaten finalists against Tottenham (UEFA Cup). Wolves have won four consecutive home games in Europe without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history. Forward Raul Jimenez has scored all eight of the penalties he has taken for Wolves across competitions.

Inter 2-0 Getafe Romelu Lukaku notches these records for Inter

Inter beat Getafe 2-0 after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen. The 27-year-old Lukaku has now scored in his last eight Europa League matches. He has equaled former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer's record in the competition. Lukaku scored the 30th goal of the season across competitions. He became the first Inter player since Samuel Eto'o to score 30+ goals (37) in 2010-11.

Records Other notable records scripted in the round of 16